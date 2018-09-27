Man prosecutors say tried to kill himself after sexually assaulting boy pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy in a restroom at a park was in court Thursday, Sept. 27.

Daniel Mangert, 36, waived his preliminary hearing, and pleaded not guilty. A scheduling conference was set for Oct. 19.

Mangert faces three felony charges:

First degree child sexual assault, intercourse with person under 12

Child enticement, sexual contact

Exposing genitals, pubic area, intimate parts to a child

The alleged sexual assault happened in Humboldt Park near S. Howell and E. Oklahoma Avenue.

A criminal complaint says the 4-year-old boy’s mother went to get ice for his sister, who hurt herself playing, and while trying to do that, the boy needed to go to the bathroom. She told him to use the women’s room, so that if he needed help, she could go in to help him. At this point, the complaint says Mangert told her he could show her where the men’s room was — and he continued to insist on showing her where it was. The mother said she was in a rush to get ice for the boy’s sister, so she told him to go to the men’s room. Eventually, she saw the boy exit the men’s room, followed by Mangert.

A witness asked the mother if she knew that Mangert was in the stall with her son, and she said “no,” and that she did not know Mangert. The mother then confronted Mangert, who said he was just helping the boy. During the confrontation, Mangert fled on a bicycle. After the confrontation, the complaint says the boy told his father what happened.

The boy told investigators Mangert asked for a sex act in the bathroom, and touched him inappropriately.

Investigators soon learned Mangert “attempted suicide” by jumping from a cliff area at South Shore Park — less than two miles from Humboldt Park.

The complaint says surveillance video showed Mangert entering and exiting the men’s restroom. The boy is seen in the video running from the bathroom less than a minute before Mangert is seen exiting.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said Mangert’s criminal history includes a 2005 conviction for causing mental harm to a child and a 2006 conviction for bail jumping.

In the 2005 case, he was sentenced to serve four years in prison and six years extended supervision. In the 2006 case, he was sentenced to serve one year in prison and one year extended supervision. In the 2005 case, he was originally charged with first degree sexual assault of a child.