Pit Bull Awareness Month: MADACC offers reduced fees on dogs 6 months and older

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission will offer reduced adoption fees on pit bull type dogs ages 6 months and up in celebration of Pit Bull Awareness Month. The reduced fees will be offered from Saturday, Sept. 29 to Monday, Oct. 1.

According to a news release, October is one of the highest intake times for dogs at MADACC, and there are already a lot of available dogs for adoption at MADACC. In an effort to both help make room in the shelter for the inevitable new additions, as well as kick off a month of celebrating pit bulls, Friends of MADACC has decided to run this three-day adoption event.

The “Cheesehead” program, run by Friends of MADACC, assists individual dogs who need a little extra help getting out of the shelter by reducing their adoption fees to $25 and running extra online promotions.

For “Cheesefest,” all pit bull type dogs 6 months old and older will be dubbed “Cheeseheads” and will have a reduced adoption fee of $25.

Those interested in adoption can fill out an application HERE, and MADACC will call you when you’re approved. Adoption hours are as follows: Sat-Sun, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Monday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.