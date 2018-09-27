× Survey: Pizza remains Americans’ favorite food, and our go-to ‘cheat’ item 🍕

MILWAUKEE — October is National Pizza Month — and pizza remains Americans’ favorite food, according to a survey from California Pizza Kitchen.

Pizza was the favorite food of 21 percent of those surveyed.

Steak came in second, followed by burgers, tacos, pasta, salad, sushi and macaroni and cheese.

Pizza was also the choice when it comes to a “cheat meal,” where people choose to stray from their usual diet, beating out ice cream, burgers with fries, fried chicken and tacos.

The United States Department of Agriculture found in a 2014 study that about 13 percent of the U.S. population consumed pizza on any given day.

Here are some other fun facts from the California Pizza Kitchen survey:

Celebrity people would most want to have pizza with: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Favorite living sports legend to eat pizza with: Serena Williams or Tom Brady

Celebrity mom people would prefer to have a pizza playdate with: Pink and Jennifer Garner

Millennial parents people would prefer to have a pizza playdate with: Kim Kardashian West

More than six in 10 would be likely to swipe right for someone who mentioned pizza in their online dating profile