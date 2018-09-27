Police: 2 taken to hospital following police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody and transported to an area hospital early Thursday morning, Sept. 27 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle. The fleeing vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and a gas station pole.

According to police, around 3:15 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Crawford and Kinnickinnic for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle. As the vehicle headed northbound on Kinnickinnic Avenue at a high rate of speed, officers attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their lights and sirens.

A pursuit was initiated.

As the vehicle reached the area of Kinnickinnic and Oklahoma, the driver lost control attempting to turn west onto E. Oklahoma Ave., and crashed into a bus shelter and a gas station pole.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to an area hospital. Their condition is not being released at this time as this incident is still being investigated.

No citizens or officers were injured as a result of this incident.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the accident. The St. Francis Police Department is investigating the stolen vehicle and pursuit.