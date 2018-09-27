× Police: Teen shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; no one in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl walked into a local hospital Wednesday night, Sept. 26 with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the investigation led officers to the shooting scene located in the area of 26th Street and Atkinson Avenue.

The victim states that a large group of people were gathering in the area when a fight erupted between several people within the group.

The fight quickly escalated into gunshots being fired.

While shots were being fired, the victim was struck with a bullet. She was driven to the hospital by a friend. The victim is expected to survive her injuries.

The investigation is on-going and MPD continues to search for a suspect.