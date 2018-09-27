Too big for Bayside? Debate looms over proposed 30-story building in village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE -- Opinions are divided over a controversial 30-story development in the Village of Bayside. Many are ready to topple the tower before it even gets built.

Packed inside Bayside Middle School during a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 27 many said they are not opposed to redevelopment in that area, they just don't want something in the community of that size.

"OneNorth" would become one of the state's tallest buildings. With more than 250 luxury apartments, the 30-story tower would be roughly the same height as Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual building.

"This is a really long process. This is very much at the beginning," said AP

Village of Bayside Manager, Andy Pederson, says this is an opportunity for Bayside to grow its base in the currently underused space.

"What we have seem is a $6 million decrease in values over the last 13-year period," said Pederson.

Offices, restaurants and retail would accompany the project eyed for the space along I-43 near Brown Deer and Port Washington Road.

Thursday's meeting, however, was just to discuss establishing a TIF district to help pay for future projects there. The tower isn't a done deal.

"Had we known this project was in the works, we would not have moved here," said a person at the meeting.

A few stood and supported the drastic change to Bayside's landscape.

"If you want to build a new house in Bayside, where do you build it? Exactly where you buy a house and tear down. That's not development and increasing our tax base," said another person at the meeting.

Most, like long-term resident Donald Hucko, are facing the giant head-on and worried about the other ways it could change the community.

"I haven't talked to anyone who is for it," said Hucko. "Then we have the North Shore Fire Department, they don't have the equipment for a 30-story building."

Thursday's committee decided to table their vote on creating a "tax increment financing district" in the area until its next meeting, Oct. 4.

Their decision would then be presented to the full village board for a formal vote.