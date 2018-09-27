‘We’re all worried:’ 1 of 2 OCHS students struck by vehicle is Color Guard member

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- One of two Oak Creek High School seniors struck by a vehicle on their way to school on Wednesday, Sept. 26 is a member of the Color Guard for the Marching Knights, the school's marching band.

"We're a proud bunch. Everybody that has stood on that field has been shaken by this," said TJ Lambert, Oak Creek High School band mom.

Officials with the Oak Creek-Franklin School District said the striking driver Wednesday morning is an Oak Creek High School staff member. The two victims were walking near Puetz and Mayhew Drive, just feet from the school. The driver remained on scene and called for help.

"We're all worried and we're all praying. We're all trusting they both have a complete recovery," said Lambert.

Police said the crash happened near a crosswalk. The two 12th-grade victims were rushed to the hospital.

"When one member hurts, we all hurt. We as parents hurt, watching our kids hurt," said Lambert.

With band competitions and football games ahead, Lambert said fellow band members will be praying for both victims.

"So many people are praying for you and supporting you. We pray for a full recovery for you. We are here for you and your families," said Lambert.

Police are investigating the crash. The condition of the two students hurt hasn't been released.