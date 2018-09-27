× Wisconsin residents get chance to buy postseason tickets to see Brewers ⚾

MILWAUKEE — You can get behind the Brew Crew with a Wisconsin residents only sale of postseason tickets starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27

Wisconsin residents only will be able to purchase up to four (4) tickets for the NL Wild Card game and each NLDS home game at Miller Park. To access this exclusive presale, visit brewers.com/postseason, scroll down to the NLDS Presales tab, and click the green Buy Tickets button under Wisconsin Residents Presale. There is no password needed to enter the ticketing portal, you will be required to check out with a WI address on your account.

IMPORTANT: Please be sure to purchase all desired Wild Card and Division Series games together. Each account is allowed one payment transaction for this presale. Once checked out, you will not be able to reenter the presale with your password and make additional purchases.

Tickets are available in all regular seating locations, as well as in select premium areas. As during the regular season, postseason tickets are dynamically priced and subject to increase according to demand. So, make sure to purchase your tickets early to lock in the best seats at the lowest prices.

In the event these games do not occur, the full value of your purchase (including fees) will be refunded to your credit card within 10 days.