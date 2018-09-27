× Woman charged after roommate’s 15-month-old son tested positive for THC

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A Sheboygan Falls woman is facing charges after a 15-month-old child was taken to the hospital, where he tested positive for THC.

Samantha Grande, 32, faces two felonies and a misdemeanor:

Neglecting a child (consequence is bodily harm)

Possession of THC

Possession of drug paraphernalia

According to a criminal complaint, police were called out to Sheboygan Memorial Hospital on Sept. 24 for a report of child abuse. There, they learned a 15-month-old boy tested positive for THC, found in his urine. The complaint says the child was brought to the hospital by his mother because he “was not feeling well.” She indicated he was “lethargic, crying and appeared to be under the influence.” The mother admitted to using marijuana, but said the child “is never around when she smokes, and that she never keeps any marijuana in her house.” She said her roommate, Grande, also uses marijuana, and they both use together. The boy’s mother said she thought the only way the baby would have been in contact with marijuana was by ingesting it — indicating they have green carpet in the living room and “marijuana could have fallen onto the carpet.”

Grande told investigators the marijuana at the house “was mainly hers,” and admitted marijuana could’ve fallen on the floor.

A search warrant was executed at the home, and investigators found drug paraphernalia and “several burnt roaches” TV stand drawers, along with suspected marijuana.

Grande made her initial appearance in court on Sept. 27. A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 3, and a $500 signature bond was set.