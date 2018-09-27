× Woman uses moose poop to make art

SOMERVILLE, Maine — One woman in Maine is taking art to a whole new level.

Mary Winchenbach makes art out of moose poop — yes, you read that right.

Winchenbach runs “Tirdy Works,” creating clocks, people, and other objects out of the stuff moose leave behind.

“Everyone takes a crap. Everyone goes to the bathroom so everyone can relate to that,” Winchenbach said. “The terms that I used to name these products are every day terms that people are used to hearing so I just kind of try to combine the two to come up with something halfway decent that’s funny.”

Winchenbach isn’t sure what comes next, but she has decided to up her game and take her moose poop art to Facebook in hopes of getting more people to purchase her unique art products.