× Brewers fans: Get your tickets for Fan Appreciation Weekend now

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have locked a spot in the postseason. But the team has made it clear — they’re not done aiming for the division title!

There are just three more regular season games to play — all of them at Miller Park — Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Brewers want to fill every seat in the stadium with loud and proud fans. So how is the ticket availability for this series against the Detroit Tigers? Here is a quick rundown according to the team:

Friday: Standing room only

Saturday: Standing room only

Sunday: Tickets available in several categories

For those unaware, this three-game series is also part of Fan Appreciation Weekend at Miller Park. All fans will receive a 2019 Brewers magnetic schedule. Also, the first 20,000 fans through the gate each day will receive a scratch-off card featuring a variety of prizes including free 2019 tickets, food and beverage vouchers, game-used memorabilia, a Club Suite and more.