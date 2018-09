MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers’ star Christian Yelich took on a new position Friday night, Sept. 28. Before the game against the Detroit Tigers, he played catcher for his little brother.

Cameron Yelich threw out the first pitch, and he did a pretty nice job!

Cameron was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps.

The MLB says he served a four-year commitment and had not seen a Major League game in person since 2016.

