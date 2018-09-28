Fall footwear: A look at the shoe styles trending right now

MILWAUKEE -- If you ask me, a new season calls for new shoes! Megan Sajdak with Stan's Fit For Your Feet joins Real Milwaukee with some of the most fashionable styles for fall.
What's hot in shoes?
For women:
- Shorter ankle boots remain the rage
- You will see lots of animal prints
- Mules are back
- Kitten heels and blocked heels are both popular this fall
- Hiker chic with white bottoms and bigger laces
- The Western vibe with buckles and the popular colors of army green, forest green and olive.
- Chunky Sneakers (AKA dad shoes)
- Athleisure with lots of white soles
- Watch out for bows