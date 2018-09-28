‘I don’t trust him:’ Kelly Dwyer’s boss, friend testify in Kris Zocco murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Video of Kris Zocco shows him with Kelly Dwyer the day she disappeared. Other video shows him putting a bag into his trunk that same day. But did he kill her?

There is a lot of circumstantial evidence in this trial. A puzzle that puts Zocco in suggestive situations, but there's no DNA or witnesses to the crime.

"He stated that she hung out with some people possibly to buy or use drugs, that she may be with these people," said Daniel Cooke, police investigator.

Royce Nash admitted he was one of Dwyer's friends who would supply her cocaine.

"Kelly was a friend and I was trying to be nice to a friend," said Nash.

Earlier in the trial, video surveillance was shown of Zocco and Dwyer entering Zocco's apartment building the morning of Oct. 11, 2013 when she went missing. Zocco maintains she left on her own. Dwyer was not seen alive again. Her body was discovered in a Jefferson County field 19 months later.

The question is, does the video in the parking lot of Zocco's building show Zocco putting evidence of a crime -- or even a body -- in his trunk inside a sports bag?

"His demeanor in the store was quite unique," said Karen Holton, Dwyer's boss.

When Dwyer didn't show up for work, her boss and co-workers searched, eventually putting up fliers. The manager called Zocco. Then the next day he came into the store where she worked.

"I walked out and extended my hand to be police and I can't be sure exactly what the gesture was, sort of a handshake, perhaps an arm around like a hug and said, 'I'm so sorry for what you're going through' and at that point I had a body sensation that I don't trust him," said Holton.

There are 70 names on the witness list in the trial who could testify. One of them is Kris Zocco. His lawyer indicated Zocco won't be taking the stand to talk about Dwyer's disappearance, but Zocco is accused of telling a cellmate he wanted to stop his ex-girlfriend from testifying.

Zocco may tell the jury that's not true.