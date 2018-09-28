× Kenosha man claims $250,000 Powerball ticket

KENOSHA — A Kenosha resident is the lucky player who won $250,000 from the Saturday, September 22 Powerball drawing.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. However, because he also purchased the Power Play multiplier feature, the $50,000 prize was automatically multiplied by five. Power Play turned the $50,000 ticket into a $250,000 winner.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were 24, 61, 63, 64 and 69 with a Powerball of 18. The Power Play number was 5.

The ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip at 8012 39th Avenue in Kenosha.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, September 29. The estimated jackpot is $213 million ($124.6 million cash).

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. Saturday to be included in the drawing.

How to Play

• Each ticket costs $2 per play

• Choose five different numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

• Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won