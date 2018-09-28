× Low-flying airbus spotted in SE Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A low-flying airbus spotted in Dodge, Waukesha and Washington Counties Friday night, Sept. 28 had many in the area wondering why.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tell FOX6 News, the Air France Airbus A330, on its way from Chicago to Paris, reported a possible problem with a landing gear door.

The FAA says the plane burned off fuel while flying in a 6,000-foot “holding pattern” in southeast Wisconsin, before returning to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

The plane made a safe landing around 7:40 p.m.