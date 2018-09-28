× Luke Bryan to headline Country Fest in June 2019

CADDOTT, Wis. — Country Fest revealed Friday morning, Sept. 28 that Luke Bryan will headline the 33rd annual Country Fest June 27 through June 29, 2019.

Luke Bryan is the second act to be announced, joining Little Big Town. Luke Bryan last performed at Country Fest back in 2008.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luke Bryan to the Country Fest lineup,” said Abby Maliszewski, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals. “He has accomplished so much in the last six years—fans have been requesting him and we’re excited for his performance.”

A Presale ticketing event will take place on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CST. A limited amount of $99 3-Day General Admission (GA) tickets will be available for purchase online at the Country Fest website. After the limited quantity has been reached, 3-Day GAs will automatically increase to $119.

During the presale event, general campsites will be available for purchase at $95. VIP and Reserved Lawn seats have been on sale and will continue to be available at the lowest prices of the festival year.