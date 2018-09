× Milwaukee Fire Dept. hazardous materials truck suffers ‘hot brakes,’ catches fire

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team truck caught fire on Friday afternoon, Sept. 28.

Officials tell FOX6 News, the truck had been at City Hall dealing with a suspicious package incident. Afterwards, it suffered from “hot brakes” near 21st and Canal. The trailer portion of the truck caught fire.

Nobody was hurt.