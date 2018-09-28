× Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley gets a new image, website

MILWAUKEE — Business in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley has been booming in recent years — and now, it has a new brand and website to show off the progress being made there.

Menomonee Valley Partners (MVP) announced on Friday, Sept. 28 the launch of TheValleyMKE.org. It comes with a new logo featuring the 6th Street Bridge.

A news release says the Menomonee River Valley is home to 100 companies, 60 acres of parks and trails along the Menomonee River, and destinations that draw nearly 10 million people each year. The new website celebrates the Menomonee River Valley’s entertainment and recreation destinations as well as the diversity of companies and job opportunities available in the Valley.