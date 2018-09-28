MPD searching for gold, 4-door vehicle after child struck in hit-and-run near 70th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking to track down a gold, four-door vehicle that struck an 8-year-old child near 70th and Lisbon and fled the scene. The girl was struck Friday night, Sept. 28 around 8 p.m.

According to police, the young girl was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the vehicle they are looking for should have front end damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7271.