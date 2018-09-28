Police seek help to ID suspects wanted for stealing bottles of liquor

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for your help to identify suspects who stole bottles of liquor from the Metro Market in Menomonee Falls.

The crime happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 24. Officials say a woman wearing a maroon and white hooded sweatshirt, black and white leggings, and white shoes entered the store, concealed four bottles of Hennessey liquor and fled in an unknown vehicle.

PHOTO GALLERY

The next day, around 10:30 a.m., police say the same suspect entered the Metro Market again — this time wearing a black, white and gray workout-style outfit. She was accompanied by two other suspects — a woman wearing a Wisconsin Badgers top and black leggings and a man wearing a dark blue, zippered jacket, black and white shirt and black pants. Officials say this time, the second female suspect concealed two bottles of Tangueray gin and a bottle of Absolut vodka, while the male suspect concealed a bottle of Patron tequila. Officials say all suspects fled without paying or even attempting to pay. They were in a late 1990s or early 2000s gold Chevrolet/GMC pickup truck with no license plates.

Anyone with information about these suspects or the vehicle is urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.