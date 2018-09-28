× Power outage temporarily closes Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center in Wauwatosa

MILWAUKEE — The Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center in Wauwatosa is temporarily closed on Friday, Sept. 28 after a We Energies power outage, according to the office of County Executive Chris Abele.

It happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

It is unclear when the issue will be resolved. Officials encourage those heading to the Children’s Court to check either their Facebook or Twitter page before heading out to the area.

