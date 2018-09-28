× Racine man arrested following attempted robbery at America’s Best Value Inn and Suites

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 39-year-old Racine man was taken into custody early Friday morning, Sept. 29 following an attempted robbery at America’s Best Value Inn and Suites in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Police were called to the scene around 12:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, the suspect was being held down by a Good Samaritan who had stepped in to help the clerk. Officers quickly took the suspect into custody.

Through the course of the Investigation, police learned that the suspect had jumped over the counter and confronted the clerk, stating that he had a gun. A gun was not displayed.

The suspect then demanded the clerk to open the cash register and give him all the money. The clerk was defiant and stated that he was on camera — that’s when the suspect started opening cabinets looking for money

The clerk yelled out for help and a Good Samaritan came to her assistance and subdued the suspect until Mount Pleasant Police arrived minutes later.

The clerk was not injured during the confrontation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.