Red fox treated for mange, released by Wildlife Rehab Center

MILWAUKEE — The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Wisconsin Humane Society offered an update on Friday, Sept. 28 about one of four red foxes suffering from mange.

A post on Facebook says the following:

“‘Able,’ the first of the Red Foxes suffering from mange that we admitted this summer, has been released! “Two other foxes, ‘Baker,’ and ‘Charlie,’ are still here in treatment. Charlie will be released very soon. We’re treating Baker for a leg infection, and that is going well.”