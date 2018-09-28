Teams looking to make a statement in week 7 of the High School Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a city divided as Brookfield East took on Brookfield Central. Both teams with a 4-1 record in the Greater Metro conference, a game behind conference leader Marquette. The Lancers took this one 33 to 7. To watch the highlights from that game and the rest of Friday nights action, just click on the videos.

Waukesha West vs Arrowhead

Homecoming and Hawks Fest bring out the fireworks at Taraska Stadium. Warhawks leading 13-0 at half when Josh Nielsen 5 yard TD to make it 19-0. Wolverines Brooks Blount to Trae Tetzlaf for a 27 yard touchdown pass and it's 19-7. Arrowhead deep in own territory, Nielsen breaks for 60 yards and sets up score to make it 26-7. Waukesha West doesn't go away, Sam Mikulak a 37 yard TD run 26-15. Arrowhead seals win when Nick Wohlfiel calls own number for 45 yards sets up score. This one ends 33-15 and Arrowhead wins 4th in a row.

Cedarburg vs Homestead

North Shore Conference leaders Homestead hosting Cedarburg and things were bananas. Homestead up 42 to 7 at half, and driving in the third, but Cedarburg turns them away on fourth and three. Bulldogs driving in the fourth quarter and get the field goal from Ryan Schroeder. This one ends 42 to 10 in favor of Homestead keeping them undefeated.

Milwaukee Lutheran vs Shorewood Messmer

A Woodland East battle in Shorewood with Shorewood Messmer hosting Milwaukee Lutheran. The Red Knights score first as Romell Reliford hits Darrell Bolden down the seam for the touchdown. But they don't get the two point conversion. Right back comes Shorewood Messmer, QB Aaron Elmers goes from one sideline to the other and he dives in to the end zone. After the extra point the greyhounds lead by one. Shorewood Messmer goes on to the 15 to 12 win.

Brown Deer vs Pewaukee

Staying in the Woodland Conference for an East and West crossover, between Brown Deer and Pewaukee. Joe Marshall gets the Falcons flying with the pass to Josh Wilkes for 30 yards, only to have the drive stall. Masen Beatty and the Pirates see that 30 yard play and add one of their own on their first offensive play. They raise the stakes a little later when Josh Geisel makes the touchdown reception, 6-0 Pewaukee. The Pirates take this one, 28 to nothing.

Living Word Lutheran vs Lake Country Lutheran

A lot on the line in the Midwest Classic Conference match up of Living Word Lutheran and Lake Country Lutheran. The Lightning striking early and often and in a big way here, Dane Vance for 68 yards and a touchdown, 29-7 lake country. All Lake Country in this one, 50 to 7.

Milwaukee Pulaski vs Milwaukee Madison

An afternoon City Blackbourn Conference matchup with Pulaski taking on Madison. Nate Rivera calling his own number on the option and dancing in for the 8 yard score,

8-0 Rams. Knights go to the air on their drive, Tavirelle Kimbrough-Moore seeking out Richard Burdine and he makes the 34 yard reception. Later in the drive, it's the Pulaski defense stepping in, Rivera with the pick. The last score we had is 8 to nothing Pulaski.