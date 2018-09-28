‘That inspires me:’ UWM officers deliver school supplies to local elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A UWM faculty group is reaching out to a local elementary school. On Friday, Sept. 29 they dropped off needed school supplies -- but they left behind so much more. They didn't come with lights and sirens -- but this call had the full attention of the UW-Milwaukee Police Department.

"It's much needed in the community," said Investigator Lamar Griffin.

The officers and other members of African-American Faculty Staff Council responded to LaFollette Elementary School -- delivering boxes of school supplies and goodwill.

"Yes, they definitely are," said Principal Marny Donaldson-Gamble.

The pencils and markers will last a few months, this partnership will last a lifetime.

"Our students don't get to see a lot of African-American men in a positive light. This right here shows it all," said Donaldson-Gamble.

Men like investigator Lamar Griffin, who worked hard to escape poverty, but not his home.

"That's missing now and that's why being here means so much to me. To see these young men and let them know 'hey, I was in your shoes,'" said Griffin.

Leading the way for another class of kids whose success is not defined by their zip code.

"That inspires me to do the same. Big reasons and big possibilities. Nothing is impossible," said Markell Jones, 6th grade student.

This is the second year of this partnership. UWM organizers chose LaFollette because many of its members grew up in the neighborhood, some even when to school there.