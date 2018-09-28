× That pine in your yard could be Milwaukee’s 2018 Christmas tree

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year again! The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is now accepting nominations for a tree to serve as the 2018 City Christmas tree.

Residents and property owners within Milwaukee are asked to check their yards for a Christmas tree to donate this holiday season. Eligible trees must be located in the City of Milwaukee.

The ideal tree should be 30 to 40 feet tall, and must be accessible for harvest with a crane, meaning no overhead wires present to interfere with the process. The crane is parked on the street near the front or side yard to harvest the tree. The tree candidates are judged on size, shape, uniformity, density and

color.

All tree candidates will be evaluated before selecting one for harvest. When a tree is selected, the DPW Forestry staff will cut the tree, use the crane to place it on a flatbed trailer for transport, remove the stump, and fill in the hole. The tree will receive a police escort as it travels on city streets to its downtown

destination.

Residents who wish to have their tree considered for 2018 should call 414-286-2489 by Friday, Oct. 12.