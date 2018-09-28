Wanted for robbing 5 food trucks, US Marshals seek Benito Herrera-Tonche

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It has been several weeks since five food trucks were the target of an armed robbery. Milwaukee police released images of the suspect. The main suspect has been identified. The U.S. Marshals are now asking for information on his whereabouts.

"They appear to be pre-meditated, a ruthless act of aggression," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained. "It is believed he's from the Madison area and he traveled to Milwaukee to commit these robberies."

The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Benito Herrera-Tonche. He’s also known as "Junior."A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The effort to capture Herrera-Tonche now involves multiple law enforcement agencies including the Milwaukee Police Department and the FBI.

"Junior is wanted by for his involvement for five armed robberies of Taco trucks on Milwaukee's south side," the agent said.

U.S. Marshals say Herrera-Tonche was armed with a handgun during the entire crime spree. The gun went off at 19th and National.

The victim then heard the suspect say in Spanish, "Open the door and give me the money." The victim dropped to the ground and heard two gunshots.

"Benito has a very small criminal history. There's only been a few arrests in his past and they're misdemeanors consistent of domestic violence and battery," the agent said.

U.S. Marshals say the suspect is part of a local street gang. He can be identified by the following:

"On his right hand he has the picture of the joker," the agent said. "On his face there appears to be a birth mark."

The public is asked to contact authorities with any information on his whereabouts.

"It's clear that he is not scared to use a firearm," the agent said. "At this time, he is considered armed and dangerous."