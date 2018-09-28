Youngest brother of Christian Yelich honorably discharged from Marines, coming to Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is a contender for the National League Most Valuable Player award. But that might not be the highlight of Yelich’s last regular season series at Miller Park in 2018.

According to MLB.com, Yelich’s youngest brother Cameron, was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps. Cameron is expected to attend the Brewers-Tigers series.

MLB.com reports “Cameron served a four-year commitment in the Marines, and he has not seen a Major League game in person since 2016.”

