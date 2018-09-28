Frost advisory issued for most of SE Wisconsin from 3 a.m to 8 a.m. Saturday

Youngest brother of Christian Yelich honorably discharged from Marines, coming to Miller Park

Posted 4:13 pm, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 04:18PM, September 28, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 26: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers draws his fourth walk of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on September 26, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is a contender for the National League Most Valuable Player award. But that might not be the highlight of Yelich’s last regular season series at Miller Park in 2018.

According to MLB.com, Yelich’s youngest brother Cameron, was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps. Cameron is expected to attend the Brewers-Tigers series.

MLB.com reports “Cameron served a four-year commitment in the Marines, and he has not seen a Major League game in person since 2016.”

