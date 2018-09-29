1st grader helps patrol halls after not being able to go outside for recess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY MINETTE, Ala. -- A new officer patrols the halls at an Alabama elementary school and this one is just a 6-year-old.

Braylon Hensen can't go outside for recess because he may overheat after being born without sweat glands. School resource officer Ron Saladin noticed Braylon was stuck inside and invited him to join in on some foot patrols.

Now, Braylon has a whole new role at school.

"I noticed his classmates were out there playing, and was in here by himself so I let him come walk with me to help him out because he felt left out," said Saladin.

Officer Saladin started working at the school in August.

"Definitely a blessing, like it was meant to be," said Saladin.