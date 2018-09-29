A classic cocktail, penguins & pancakes get nights of their own at Racine Zoo

MILWAUKEE -- The Racine Zoo has a couple cool events coming up that you're sure to flip for. Beth and Emma from the Racine Zoo visited Wake Up to talk about their pancakes and penguins event and more!
About Penguins & Pancakes (website)
Saturday, October 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Join us for some fun with penguins and, of course, delicious pancakes!
This lighthearted event will feature:
- Mouthwatering Pancake Breakfast
- Fun Crafts
- Exciting Games
- Adorable Animal Ambassadors
- Keeper Chat about our loving penguins!
- Raffle