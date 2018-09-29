Brewers battle to make history alongside electric crowd: ‘This year is different’

MILWAUKEE — Fans can’t get enough of the Milwaukee Brewers in action. Thousands packed Miller Park Saturday, Sept. 29 to give the team a push forward to a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Ahead of the game, the crowd wrapped around Miller Park like a ribbon tied to a present.

“This year it is different,” said Keith Deschler, fan.

Keith Deschler can’t get enough of the quest and the Crew.

“The chemistry, the chemistry of the team. They just seem to be clicking,” said Deschler.

Deschler believes the players are feeding off the fan energy.

“It makes you feel like they’re recognizing that we’re there for them. That it’s not expected,” said Deschler.

Rick Baumgaurd hopes the series gives a taste of what’s to come.

“We’re spoiled with the Packers. Now let’s get spoiled with the Bucks and the Brewers,” said Baumgaurd.

Baumgaurd says this team is special.

“Everybody is fun. They are down to earth,” said Baumgaurd.

For lifelong fan Sharon Gerber, one particular outfielder has her full attention — Christian Yelich.

“Just his look is good and the way he plays,” said Gerber. “He helps us out every time we need him.”

As the Brewers battle to make history, fans are thinking big.

“Go Brewers, keep it up, and we are going to go to the World Series,” said Deschler.

For the loyal, that would be a priceless gift.

“I want the Brewers to go all the way and seal it,” said Deschler.

The Brewers play again on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:10 p.m. at Miller Park.