Dispatcher speaks after boy calls 911 with math homework trouble

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It’s a story some people just can’t get enough of. A 10-year-old in Fort Collins, Colorado calling 911 for help — after running into a little trouble with his math homework.

“Some people have grown to think that 911 is a catch-all for ‘I need help with something; I don’t know who to call,'” said Chris Clow.

And now the dispatcher who saved the day is speaking about his unusual call. Chris Clow was caught a bit off guard but immediately went into help mode.

Clow, who was a little rusty on his math skills made a quick adjustment to the equation, pulled out a calculator and helped the 10-year-old figure out the answer to that nagging math problem.

“I think it’s important to give them that service whenever we can.”

Clow said he chose to help the 10-year-old, rather than use it as a “don’t call 9-1-1” teaching moment because he felt at times it’s just important to give people the service they need.