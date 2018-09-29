MilWALKee Walks raises awareness to keep pedestrians safer on the streets

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee group is urging everyone to yield to pedestrians crossing the road while the number of people fatally struck by cars is down this year, injuries and crashes are still too high.

“Sadly we don’t know the name for the victim who was killed here,” said Jessica Wineberg, founder of MilWALKee Walks.

Twelve pairs of shoes were placed at 19th and Atkinson on Saturday, Sept. 29. They represent the 12 people killed while crossing the street in Milwaukee this year.

Police say a man in his 50s was fatally struck by a vehicle at that intersection on Sept. 10. The circumstances are under investigation.

“We’re here remembering pedestrians,” said Wineberg.

It was the last stop for two women with the group MilWALKee Walks. They were armed with signs encouraging drivers to yield. After all, it’s against the law if you don’t.

“In Wisconsin the law is the pedestrian has the right of way at marked or unmarked crosswalks,” said Wineberg.

The group has gone to every intersection where a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality has occurred this year. However, some drivers sped right past the message.

“They run the red light and don’t care who’s walking,” said a neighbor.

Almost every person they spoke with in the neighborhood agreed with the message or joined the cause.

“People are expressing frustration… it’s very difficult to cross with traffic that moves faster than the speed limit,” said Sarah Bregant, member of MilWALKee Walks.

While streets can be improved and the law can be enforced, keeping the pairs of shoes from multiplying starts by looking out for one another.

“Our sincerest hope is that there’s no more pedestrians killed for the rest of this year,” said Wineberg.

According to the City of Milwaukee Ordinance, failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians at a crosswalk will cost you $73.40 — fines only go up from there.