‘Reignite hope:’ Milwaukee faith leaders go door-to-door to encourage voter turnout

MILWAUKEE — From outside of the church’s walls and into the streets. Dozens of Milwaukee congregations are coming together to help the community take action for their future.

“The church is about investing in people,” said Anita Johnson, voting specialist. And being Ambassadors for Christ.

“We have an effort as pastors to look out for the souls of humanity,” said Johnson. And the betterment of people in the community.

“We are trying to resurrect our people outside of a tomb of their sadness we are experiencing in our community,” said Johnson. “We want people to rise up.”

They do this by encouraging them with Souls To The Polls Milwaukee.

“We don’t get any attention if we don’t vote,” said Greg Lewis.

Reverend Greg Lewis of St. Gabriel’s Church of God in Christ called on faith leaders to canvass the neighborhood.

“We are going to be talking to our neighbors and friends about photo ID and voter registration,” said Lewis.

The faith leaders went door-to-door in a critical area.

“This is 53206. It’s one of the most depressed areas in the nation and voter activity has been very low,” said Lewis.

Johnson said it’s vital that church and state come together because of the past.

“In Milwaukee 41,000 fewer people voted in the 2016 election than they did In the 2012 election,” said Johnson. “Over 29,000 of the non-voters were African-American that lived in the five poorest parts of this city.”

Promoting civic engagement to choose leadership that can help change lives.

“Start to make changes and create solutions in family structure and education, economic development, crime and incarceration,” said Lewis.

Galvanizing to rebuild voter participation and remind folks of the power of a vote.

“We are here to reignite that hope,” said Johnson.

“People are really excited about the possibilities,” said Lewis.