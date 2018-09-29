Hayrides, corn mazes & more! Start your family traditions at Basse’s Pumpkin Festival in Colgate 🎃

COLGATE -- Basse's Taste of Country is celebrating the fall this weekend with Pumpkin Fest!
About Basse's Pumpkin Fest (website)
We Don’t Just Grow Pumpkins…We Grow Memories!
Start your family traditions and come explore Happy Jacks Pumpkin Land at Basse’s for our ever improving Pumpkin Festival in Colgate, Wisconsin. Only 25 minutes north west of Milwaukee. One of the largest pumpkin farms in Wisconsin, with over 40+ fun fall activities for the whole family! Enjoy a hayride out to our pumpkin patch to pick-your-own perfect pumpkin, challenge yourself in our 8 acre corn maze (Incornibles!), and enjoy many new and fun filled family activities during the fall! We have 40+ fun fall activities that the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget decorations for fall, we have all you need such as indian corn, corn stalks, straw bales, pumpkins (all sizes, from small to our 100-400lbs gaint pumpkins!), squash, gourds, and more.
Pumpkin Fest Hours:
- Weekends : 10am – 5:30pm
- Weekdays : 1:30pm – 5:30pm
- (Last call for admissions is at 4:30pm)
***Free pumpkin promotion has ended. Pumpkin is not included with admission.
- Hayride to pumpkin patch is included with admission. Any pumpkins brought back from hayride are $3 each.
Pumpkins On The Lawn
Take a look at the various shapes and sizes of beautiful Pumpkins located in the front lawn of the main store. Want to have the biggest pumpkin on the block? We even have giant pumpkins that weigh 100+lbs! All Pumpkins are pre priced. Cashiers are located at the Pumpkin shed.
Home Made Goods
Visit our Corn Crib Café with our new delicious homemade apple cider donuts, our yummy hand dipped caramel apples, our smooth apple cider slushies, and much more! For all you need to know about our food items please visit our food page.
Pumpkin Fest Activities
Open September 22nd – October 31st
General Weekend Pumpkin Fest Admission Includes:
- Hay ride wagon to pumpkin patch (Does NOT include a free pumpkin from the field.)
- 8 acre corn maze (Incornibles!)
- Who dun it? Corn maze mystery game
- Barnyard ball zone (basketball, football, baseball challenges)
- Giant haymow super slides
- Rat racers
- Jumping pillows (one for little kids, one for big kids/adults)
- Barnyard twister mirror maze
- Looney hayloft
- Corn tepee
- Straw maze
- Tommy the train ride
- Grain train
- Pedal carts race track
- Corn bin
- Tractor tire mountain
- Pumpkin checkers
- Lincoln logs
- Tug of war
- Pumpkin tether ball
- Giant straw pit
- Corn hole bag toss
- Jumping Castle
- Inflatable obstacle course
- Spider web
- Duck racers
- Play area
- Train tunnels
- Train station
- Straw bale art
- Many fun and festive photo areas/opportunities
- Goatel 6 (Petting zoo)
- Pig races included in admission (showtimes – 11:00, 1:00 and 3:00 on weekends only)
- Candy Cannon (Shoots candy into the sky)
- Rodeo Ropes Course and zip lines
- Corn Crib Caverns
- Clancy the Combine Slides
- Wild West Juncture: Exciting Shows and Performances each weekend!
General Weekday Pumpkin Fest admission includes:
- Hay ride wagon to pumpkin patch (Does NOT include a free pumpkin from the field.)
- Corn mazes
- Giant slides
- Tube Slides
- Peddle Carts
- Rat racers
- Straw pit
- Play area
- Duck races
- Spider web
- Tether ball
- Lincoln logs
- Pumpkin checkers
- Tire mountain
- Tick tack toe
- Corn toss
- Barnyard ball zone
- Corn kernel beach
- Goatel 6
- Jumping Pillows
- Tug of War
- Rodeo Ropes Course
- Corn Crib Caverns
New for 2018!
- De Scheier “the barn”
- Farmer skee ball
- Exciting new entertainment and shows
- New and improved ropes course with more exciting elements!
- Skip and Earl show
- Tractor pull
Pumpkin Fest Admission Pricing
Weekend Admission Pricing
- Weekend General Admission – $12.99+ tax ~ (Pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins, pony rides, and apple blasters)
- Seniors – $11.99+ tax (65 and older. Ticket booth price ONLY, not available online. Pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins and apple blasters)
- Military – $11.99 + tax (Present valid Military ID. Ticket booth price ONLY, not available online. Pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins and apple blasters)
- Special Group Rate – $11.99+ tax (Ticket booth price ONLY, not available online. Price is not combinable with additional discount/promotions online. Pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins and apple blasters)
- Free ~ Children under age 2 (0-23months) (additional cost for pumpkins and pony rides)
- Last call for hayrides is at 5:00 p.m.
- Last call for admission is at 4:30 p.m.
Buy Tickets Online to Save $$$ and Avoid Waiting in Ticket Lines!
>>>Use Discount Code “BabyJackJack” to Save $1 Per Ticket Now Until Sept. 21st!<<<
Weekday Admission Pricing
- Weekday General Admission – $9.99+ tax (Pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins)
- Seniors – $8.99+ tax (65 and older. Ticket booth price ONLY, not available online. Pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins)
- Military – $8.99 + tax (Present valid military ID. Ticket booth price ONLY, not available online. Pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins)
- Free ~ Children under age 2 (0-23months) (pumpkins additional cost)
- NOTE: Limited activities and hours on weekdays (See PumpkinFest flyer above)
- Open 1:30 p.m. till 5:30 p.m.
- Hayride to pumpkin patch at 5:00pm daily (pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins).
Pumpkin Fest Season Pass
Purchase a season pass to our pumpkin farm and enjoy farmtastic fall fun all season long! A Pumpkin Fest season pass is only $39.99 + tax and includes everything listed above (Pumpkins not included. Pumpkins are an additional cost. Refer back to pumpkin fest activities to see all that is included). Season passes can be used for entrance on both weekends and weekdays. Pony rides and apple blasters are an additional cost.
Plan A Large Group or Corporation Outing
- Admission pricing:
- (20-500 people) – $11.99 + tax per person
- (500+ people) – $10.99 + tax per person
(See pumpkin festival activities for admission inclusions and pricing for children under 2.) (Valid for groups of 20+ people) (Discount group rate available at ticket booth only, not available online) (Pumpkins not included, additional cost for pumpkins, apple blasters, and pony rides)
*For groups of 100+ please contact us at basses@bassesfarms.com.
Large Groups Or Corporations (Weekends Only)
- Corporations
- Birthday Parties
- Girl Scouts
- Boy Scouts
- Church Groups
Large Groups/Corporations (100+ ONLY) please click below to reserve your date!
Groups under 100 people DO NOT need a reservation. Your group discount will be given at our ticket booths the day of your groups arrival.
Extra Activity Pricing:
Pumpkins
- Free pumpkin promotion has ended. Pumpkins are not included with admission. Pumpkins from hayrides are $3 each with admission. Pumpkins, gourds, squash etc. on our lawn are additional costs.
$5.00 pony rides
- 110 lb. weight limit, ages 1-10 only
- Weather permitting
- Available October (dates: Oct. 6th+7th, 13th+14th, 20th+21st)
- Times available: Saturdays and Sundays 11:00a.m-5:00p.m.
Apple Cannon Blasters (weekends only! Noon – 5:30pm)
- $5 for a basket of 10 apples to shoot
Pumpkin Fest Policies:
- All times, dates, and prices are subject to change at any time.
- Operations may close due to inclement weather.
- No refunds or rain dates
- If inclement weather conditions occur, always call ahead, check our Facebook page, or check the latest news section on the home page for current updates.
Age Requirement:
All children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a paying parent/adult. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to enter PumpkinFest without an adult/parent.
Pet policy:
For the safety of you, your pet, and other customers we kindly ask that pets are kept at home.
For more information please see ticket information.