Hayrides, corn mazes & more! Start your family traditions at Basse’s Pumpkin Festival in Colgate 🎃

COLGATE -- Basse's Taste of Country is celebrating the fall this weekend with Pumpkin Fest!

About Basse's Pumpkin Fest (website)

We Don’t Just Grow Pumpkins…We Grow Memories!

Start your family traditions and come explore Happy Jacks Pumpkin Land at Basse’s for our ever improving Pumpkin Festival in Colgate, Wisconsin. Only 25 minutes north west of Milwaukee. One of the largest pumpkin farms in Wisconsin, with over 40+ fun fall activities for the whole family! Enjoy a hayride out to our pumpkin patch to pick-your-own perfect pumpkin, challenge yourself in our 8 acre corn maze (Incornibles!), and enjoy many new and fun filled family activities during the fall! We have 40+ fun fall activities that the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget decorations for fall, we have all you need such as indian corn, corn stalks, straw bales, pumpkins (all sizes, from small to our 100-400lbs gaint pumpkins!), squash, gourds, and more.

Pumpkin Fest Hours:

Weekends : 10am – 5:30pm

Weekdays : 1:30pm – 5:30pm

(Last call for admissions is at 4:30pm)

***Free pumpkin promotion has ended. Pumpkin is not included with admission.

Hayride to pumpkin patch is included with admission. Any pumpkins brought back from hayride are $3 each.

Pumpkins On The Lawn

Take a look at the various shapes and sizes of beautiful Pumpkins located in the front lawn of the main store. Want to have the biggest pumpkin on the block? We even have giant pumpkins that weigh 100+lbs! All Pumpkins are pre priced. Cashiers are located at the Pumpkin shed.

Home Made Goods

Visit our Corn Crib Café with our new delicious homemade apple cider donuts, our yummy hand dipped caramel apples, our smooth apple cider slushies, and much more! For all you need to know about our food items please visit our food page.

Pumpkin Fest Activities

Open September 22nd – October 31st

General Weekend Pumpkin Fest Admission Includes:

Hay ride wagon to pumpkin patch (Does NOT include a free pumpkin from the field.)

8 acre corn maze (Incornibles!)

Who dun it? Corn maze mystery game

Barnyard ball zone (basketball, football, baseball challenges)

Giant haymow super slides

Rat racers

Jumping pillows (one for little kids, one for big kids/adults)

Barnyard twister mirror maze

Looney hayloft

Corn tepee

Straw maze

Tommy the train ride

Grain train

Pedal carts race track

Corn bin

Tractor tire mountain

Pumpkin checkers

Lincoln logs

Tug of war

Pumpkin tether ball

Giant straw pit

Corn hole bag toss

Jumping Castle

Inflatable obstacle course

Spider web

Duck racers

Play area

Train tunnels

Train station

Straw bale art

Many fun and festive photo areas/opportunities

Goatel 6 (Petting zoo)

Pig races included in admission (showtimes – 11:00, 1:00 and 3:00 on weekends only)

Candy Cannon (Shoots candy into the sky)

Rodeo Ropes Course and zip lines

Corn Crib Caverns

Clancy the Combine Slides

Wild West Juncture: Exciting Shows and Performances each weekend!

General Weekday Pumpkin Fest admission includes:

Hay ride wagon to pumpkin patch (Does NOT include a free pumpkin from the field.)

Corn mazes

Giant slides

Tube Slides

Peddle Carts

Rat racers

Straw pit

Play area

Duck races

Spider web

Tether ball

Lincoln logs

Pumpkin checkers

Tire mountain

Tick tack toe

Corn toss

Barnyard ball zone

Corn kernel beach

Goatel 6

Jumping Pillows

Tug of War

Rodeo Ropes Course

Corn Crib Caverns

New for 2018!

De Scheier “the barn”

Farmer skee ball

Exciting new entertainment and shows

New and improved ropes course with more exciting elements!

Skip and Earl show

Tractor pull

Pumpkin Fest Admission Pricing

Weekend Admission Pricing

Weekend General Admission – $12.99+ tax ~ (Pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins, pony rides, and apple blasters)

Seniors – $11.99+ tax (65 and older. Ticket booth price ONLY, not available online. Pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins and apple blasters)

Military – $11.99 + tax (Present valid Military ID. Ticket booth price ONLY, not available online. Pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins and apple blasters)

Special Group Rate – $11.99+ tax (Ticket booth price ONLY, not available online. Price is not combinable with additional discount/promotions online. Pumpkins not included. Additional cost for pumpkins and apple blasters)

Free ~ Children under age 2 (0-23months) (additional cost for pumpkins and pony rides)

Last call for hayrides is at 5:00 p.m.

Last call for admission is at 4:30 p.m.

Buy Tickets Online to Save $$$ and Avoid Waiting in Ticket Lines!

>>>Use Discount Code “BabyJackJack” to Save $1 Per Ticket Now Until Sept. 21st!<<<

Weekday Admission Pricing