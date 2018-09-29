× Traffic stop leads police to 88 pounds of marijuana

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A traffic stop in the Detroit area led police to uncover 88 pounds of marijuana in a van.

An Oakland County sheriff’s deputy pulled over the 2000 Chevrolet 1500 van for speeding in the area of Auburn Road and Primrose Lane in Rochester Hills around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The deputy checked the van’s registration, which showed it had been canceled by the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office. Police decided to impound the van since it was unregistered.

Police were searching the inside of the van to compile an inventory of its contents before the wrecker came when they discovered several large trash bags and boxes in the back.

One of the bags contained a green leafy substance they suspected was marijuana, so police searched the rest of the packages and found more.

In total, police uncovered 88 pounds of suspected marijuana.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Madison Heights, was arrested on charge of delivering or manufacturing more than 5 kilograms of marijuana. He likely will be arraigned on Saturday.