HARTLAND-- Annie Bartosz is a junior at Arrowhead High School. She plays on the field hockey team. She's says field hockey is like ice hockey and soccer. Ice hockey originated from field hockey and the positions and game strategy are very similar to soccer. Annie expects to play field hockey in college, and is looking at different Division I teams right now. She says she is a very determined person and hopes to work in the medical field as an adult.

