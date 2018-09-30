‘Fall is when we have an uptick:’ Take these steps to keep pests from moving in 🐁🕷️🐞

MENOMONEE FALLS — With winter approaching and cooler fall temperatures, you and your family may not be the only ones seeking refuge in your warm home.

A crack or a crevice is all that’s needed for pests to make your home theirs.

“Fall is when we have an uptick in the usual suspects,” said Gregory Green, Wil-Kil Pest Control.

Green said Sunday, Sept. 30 it’s already been extremely busy.

“Asian lady beetles, boxelder bugs — both of which are hibernating insects. There’s also issues with spiders, stinging insects such as wasps, yellow jackets and bees. This is the time of the year they forge in preparation for the winter. Mice are also looking for warmer places to nest,” said Green.

Green said you should check your home and take these steps to prevent them from invading your space.

“Make sure bushes are trimmed away from the home — two to four feet. If you have trees overhanging the roof, you can trim back the branches. If you have door sweeps or weather stripping, make sure it’s replaced and flush with the ground. We have something we recommend — it’s called Screen Mend if you have any holes in your screen. You want to make sure you have any pest entry point sealed. You can use any garden variety of caulk to do that,” said Green.

With attics, basements and garages being common areas for pests — it’s also important to clean up clutter to help ensure to the only visitors in your home are the ones that are invited.