Father Michael Glastetter, pastor at Basilica of St. Josaphat, passes away at hospital

MILWAUKEE — Father Michael Glastetter, rector/pastor at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, passed away early Sunday morning, Sept. 30.

Father Glastetter was rushed to the hospital for a ruptured appendix last week. We’re told there were complications and he passed away at the hospital.

He was 47 years old.

Glastetter was born and raised in Peoria, Ill. and beginning his ninth year at the Basilica of St. Josaphat. He served for four years at his home parish — Holy Family in Peoria.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. followed by a Franciscan wake service at 7 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Josaphat. There will then be a special Mass Monday, Oct. 8 at the Basilica of St. Josaphat at 11 a.m.

Father Glastetter will be buried at the Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria, Illinois following visitation and funeral Mass in Illinois on Oct. 9 and 10.