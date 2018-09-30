‘Golden pups:’ Robotic dogs are showing surprising benefits as they provide company to seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Just in time for National Adopt a Dog Month --local caregivers are surprising seniors with a very special companion pet.

They're called "golden pups" -- and they bark, wag their tail, have a heart beat and cuddle! Stacey Brown with Visiting Angels was at the studio to show off the pup and explain how it works and why it is a great tool to use with seniors.

About Visiting Angels (website)