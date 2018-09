OAK CREEK — IKEA’s veggie hot dogs are making their way to America.

The veggie dogs had previously only been available in Sweden before being rolled out in Europe, and now the U.S.

The colorful dogs are made with kale, red lentils, carrots, and ginger. They are topped with pickled red cabbage, crispy fried onions and brown mustard.

IKEA says the plant based dogs emit seven times less carbon dioxide emissions than the meat version.