Is bigger better? The best items to buy in bulk

NEW BERLIN -- Wondering about warehouse shopping? FOX6's Contact 6 joined Costco Warehouse Manager Jennifer Jover-Herr at the store in New Berlin to check out the best items to buy in bulk.
Among the best items to buy is batteries. A 40-pack of Duracell batteries is 40¢ a battery. The lowest price at area big box stores Contact 6 visited was 74¢ On the day Contact 6 visited Costco, the batteries were on sale making them even cheaper.
"Not even 33¢ per battery," Joven Herr said.
Another best buy is meat. A six-pound package of lean ground beef is $3.19 a pound compared to $4.29 to $4.99 a pound at area stores.
Then, there's dog food. Iams Large Breed is 88¢ a pound. The best deals at local big box stores Contact 6 visited was 97¢ to $1.23 per pound.
Next is an item in the medicine aisle - Bayer Aspirin. It's just 3¢ a pill and is on sale for 2.5¢. At other stores we visited, it's 4¢ to 5¢ a pill. If you buy Costco's Kirkland brand it's even less.
"It doesn't even make a penny," Joven-Herr revealed.
Other recommended best buys:
- Diapers
- Paper products
- Butter
- Light bulbs
- Ziploc bags
- Alcohol
But before you fill up your cart, a warning not to go overboard.
"Each family is different, each family has a different shopping list depending on what their needs are," Joven-Herr said.
Before you buy items in bulk:
- Consider the number of people in your household and how much you actually need
- Think about your storage space
- Try to avoid impulse buys of your favorite unhealthy snack
- Be thoughtful when buying perishable items
- Remember, the upfront cost is higher.
For example, It may seem like a good idea to buy three pounds worth of minced garlic, but if you're not going to use it by the time it expires, then it may not be a good deal for you.
In addition, don't forget that warehouse stores have membership fees.
A basic membership at Sam's Club is $45.
A basic membership at Costco is $60.