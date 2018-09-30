Is bigger better? The best items to buy in bulk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- Wondering about warehouse shopping? FOX6's Contact 6 joined Costco Warehouse Manager Jennifer Jover-Herr at the store in New Berlin to check out the best items to buy in bulk.

Among the best items to buy is batteries. A 40-pack of Duracell batteries is 40¢ a battery. The lowest price at area big box stores Contact 6 visited was 74¢ On the day Contact 6 visited Costco, the batteries were on sale making them even cheaper.

"Not even 33¢ per battery," Joven Herr said.

Another best buy is meat. A six-pound package of lean ground beef is $3.19 a pound compared to $4.29 to $4.99 a pound at area stores.

Then, there's dog food. Iams Large Breed is 88¢ a pound. The best deals at local big box stores Contact 6 visited was 97¢ to $1.23 per pound.

Next is an item in the medicine aisle - Bayer Aspirin. It's just 3¢ a pill and is on sale for 2.5¢. At other stores we visited, it's 4¢ to 5¢ a pill. If you buy Costco's Kirkland brand it's even less.

"It doesn't even make a penny," Joven-Herr revealed.

Other recommended best buys:

Diapers

Paper products

Butter

Light bulbs

Ziploc bags

Alcohol

But before you fill up your cart, a warning not to go overboard.

"Each family is different, each family has a different shopping list depending on what their needs are," Joven-Herr said.

Before you buy items in bulk:

Consider the number of people in your household and how much you actually need

Think about your storage space

Try to avoid impulse buys of your favorite unhealthy snack

Be thoughtful when buying perishable items

Remember, the upfront cost is higher.

For example, It may seem like a good idea to buy three pounds worth of minced garlic, but if you're not going to use it by the time it expires, then it may not be a good deal for you.

In addition, don't forget that warehouse stores have membership fees.

A basic membership at Sam's Club is $45.

A basic membership at Costco is $60.