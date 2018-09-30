Mother charged with manslaughter after 1-year-old found dead in car at gas station

SANFORD, Fla. — A mother whose 1-year-old daughter was found dead in the back of a car at a Florida gas station is now facing charges, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday, Sept. 29.

Kailyn Pollard, 29, has been charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old daughter Kit Noelle Pollard.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to the report of a child possibly left in a locked vehicle at the Wawa gas station on State Road 46 in unincorporated Sanford.

The vehicle was parked at a gas pump and deputies said the 1-year-old girl in the vehicle was dead when they arrived.

Investigators questioned the mother Friday night and said it appeared she went to work in morning and forgot the child was in the vehicle.

Pollard bonded out of jail Saturday afternoon and was taken to a mental health facility for evaluation.

Kit Noelle Pollard was one of two children found dead in hot vehicles just hours apart in Central Florida on Friday.

A passerby spotted a 4-year-old boy alone in a locked car with the engine turned off in the parking lot of Elite Preparatory Academy. Firefighters rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.