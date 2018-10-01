1 arrested, 1 sought after pursuit of stolen vehicle ended in crash

MILWAUKEE — One person was arrested and police were searching for another after a pursuit ended in a crash on Sherman between Custer and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee Monday, Oct. 1.

According to Brown Deer police, around noon, officers were trying to stop a stolen BMW, which fled, and the pursuit began, reaching speeds near 90 miles-per-hour. After a short distance, the driver lost control on a curve. One person was taken into custody, and the other ran away.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

Glendale police assisted, as they were just down the street from the crash scene on routine patrol.

Police described the suspect still being sought as a man, black, in his late teens to early 20s, wearing all black — a black zip-up sweatshirt/jacket with a white T-shirt underneath. He has short hair on the sides that’s a little longer on the top.

The suspect that was arrested, a Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.