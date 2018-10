MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has responded to S. Lincoln Memorial Dr. near the U.S. Coast Guard station for a report of an adult male recovered from Lake Michigan.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

MCMEO responding to the 2400 block of S. Lincoln Memorial Drive for the report of an adult male recovered from Lake Michigan. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy scheduled for tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 1, 2018

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.