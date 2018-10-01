× Brewers Team Store at Miller Park open ’round-the-clock through 8 p.m. Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers Team Store at Miller Park is now open, giving fans their first opportunity to purchase National League Central Division Champions gear.

A news release says the Brewers Team Store will stay open all night, beginning now and continuing through 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The Postseason Madness sale will include many activities throughout the overnight period including a gift with purchase, free breakfast and lunch, hourly drawings, mascot visits, merchandise giveaways and more.

Below is a summary of all the events and activities that will take place during the sale:

Brewers On Deck Tickets – Fans who make a purchase of at least $100 will receive two tickets to 2019 Brewers On Deck, while supplies last.

– Fans who make a purchase of at least $100 will receive two tickets to 2019 Brewers On Deck, while supplies last. Midnight Madness – Customers will receive $5 off all player T-shirts from midnight until 1 a.m.

– Customers will receive $5 off all player T-shirts from midnight until 1 a.m. Hourly Drawings – Beginning at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, fans who visit the store will be entered into hourly drawings for great prizes including game used items, apparel and store gift certificates. One lucky winner will take home the grand prize during the final drawing, a $500 shopping spree.

– Beginning at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, fans who visit the store will be entered into hourly drawings for great prizes including game used items, apparel and store gift certificates. One lucky winner will take home the grand prize during the final drawing, a $500 shopping spree. Coffee & Doughnuts with the Mascots – The Brewers Mascots will be on hand to serve coffee and doughnuts to the first 200 people who arrive at the Brewers Team Store starting at 7 a.m. tomorrow.

– The Brewers Mascots will be on hand to serve coffee and doughnuts to the first 200 people who arrive at the Brewers Team Store starting at 7 a.m. tomorrow. Lunch with Bernie – Bernie Brewer will dish out free lunch to the first 50 fans that make a $50 purchase between noon and 1 p.m. tomorrow.

– Bernie Brewer will dish out free lunch to the first 50 fans that make a $50 purchase between noon and 1 p.m. tomorrow. Free Brewers Yearbook – Fans who make a purchase of $50 or more will take home a 2018 Brewers Yearbook, while supplies last.

– Fans who make a purchase of $50 or more will take home a 2018 Brewers Yearbook, while supplies last. Fan Appreciation Coupon – All fans who make a purchase will receive an early entry coupon for the 2018 Clubhouse Sale.