Milwaukee Brewers, Yelich strike 1st against Chicago Cubs; game tied 1-1

CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers struck first in their one-game playoff with the Chicago Cubs on Monday, Oct. 1 at Wrigley Field.

Christian Yelich strengthened his case for NL MVP when he slapped an RBI single back up the middle in the NL Central tiebreaker game, giving the Brewers a 1-0 lead over the Cubs in the third inning.

The September NL Player of the Month is getting a jump on those October stats. #ThisIsMyCrew #ThisIsMyMVP pic.twitter.com/gN895yd1kp — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 1, 2018

Yelich also reached on an infield single in the first. Bidding for the Triple Crown, he now has 110 RBIs, just one behind Cubs star Javier Baez for the league lead.

The Cubs’ first hit of the game was a homerun to right field from Anthony Rizzo that came in the bottom of the fifth inning. The score was tied up — 1-1.

Jhoulys Chacin started the NL Central tiebreaker for the Brewers. The 30-year-old Chacin is 15-8 with a 3.56 ERA in 34 starts. The right-hander pitched five innings of one-hit ball in a 2-1 victory at St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Jose Quintana pitched for the Cubs. The left-hander is 6-2 with a 1.60 ERA in 10 starts against Milwaukee.

The winner at Wrigley Field on Monday gets a spot in the division series and home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The loser plays again Tuesday night, hosting the runner-up in the NL West in the wild-card game.