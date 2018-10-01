Brown Deer police seek missing man with mental health concerns

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police need your help locating a missing man with mental health concerns.

According to police, Kendall Ridgeway, 27, contacted his family on Sept. 25 and said he was leaving a home on Fairy Chasm Lane near 51st and Woodland to go to a homeless shelter — but he was never admitted to the shelter.

Police said since he went missing, he has likely been using taxis, and was believed to be in Green Bay around 5 p.m. on the 25th, and in West Allis around noon on the 27th.

There are mental health concerns in this case, and police said Ridgeway isn’t taking his medication.

He is described as a man, black, standing 5’9″ tall and weighing 222 pounds with a stocky build. He has short black hair and brown eyes, with light facial hair. Police said he has glasses, but doesn’t always wear them.