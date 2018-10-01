× Chris Abele says Milwaukee County is ‘running out of revenue options’

MILWAUKEE — There’s no wheel tax — and no parking meters in county parks. But Milwaukee County would hike Zoo admission and other fees as part of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s recommended 2019 budget.

Abele told the board on Monday, Oct. 1 they are “running out of revenue options.”

Both Abele and board members spoke of this budget process as “more collaborative” than in recent years, with Supervisor Sequanna Taylor calling the collegial relationship “a new day.”

Both the board and executive turned their focus toward the State of Wisconsin, which they say takes more than $2.5 billion dollars from the county every year, while returning less than 50 percent of that back to the county through revenue sharing.